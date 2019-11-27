Chicago Bears' Akiem Hicks Hangs Up On Radio Hosts After "Joke" About Injury By Stephen Douglas | Nov 26 2019 Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Akiem Hicks is currently on injured reserve, but the Pro Bowl defensive end is still doing the media rounds. Hicks appeared on ESPN Radio's Waddle & Silvy Show today. Holiday small talk was exchanged and then... things got awkward.

HIcks decided that the hosts, Marc Silverman and former Bears wide receiver Tom Waddle, were not supporting the team. That's when Waddle "joked" about the injury that Hicks suffered against the Raiders that nearly ended his season. Hicks responded by saying that Waddle would not joke about the injury, told the hosts it was his last time on the radio station and hung up.

It then carried over to Twitter where apologies were neither given nor accepted.

Your actions speak for themselves. 13 years on air and with other athletes has no bearing when it comes to right and wrong. And you making light of a serious injury is not what athletes come on the show for. — akiem hicks (@The_Dream99) November 26, 2019

Hicks is eligible to return to the team on December 15th. If he does, he won't be appearing on this show to talk about it.