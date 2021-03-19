Chicago Bears Refusing to Give Up on Russell Wilson Dream, According to Adam Schefter
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 19, 2021, 11:56 AM EDT
The Chicago Bears threw the kitchen sink at the Seattle Seahawks in an attempt to land Russell Wilson, but they were rebuffed. Probably because it was a Chicago-style kitchen sink, which kind of resembles a New York-style kitchen sink, but is just not as enticing. Anyway, while the Bears did sign Andy Dalton, they have not given up all hope according to Adam Schefter. Today on Get Up he reported that the Bears were still hoping to trade for Wilson and they actually still have reason to be optimistic that the Seahawks will trade him.
Schefter pointed to a number of things within the Seahawks organization. First, that Wilson would have to rely on a line he threw under the bus after last season. Max Kellerman reminded everyone of that earlier this week.
So it sounds like the Seahawks would be more - or just pretty - likely to trade Wilson if they can find a quarterback between now and when the NFL Draft draws to a close. Considering they got Wilson with a third-round pick, who knows where they'll find his successor. The Bears are certainly rooting for that to happen.