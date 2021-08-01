UFC Fighter Brought to Tears Because Bonus Will Allow Her to Pay Off Debt, Buy Dinner For Her Team
UFC on ESPN 28 took place last night in Nevada with Sean Strickland beating Uriah Hall by unanimous decision in the main event. In the fight right before the main event Cheyanne Buys defeated Glória de Paula by TKO.
Buys' impressive performance earned her a $50,000 bonus. At the post fight press conference Buys explained how this was a life-changing amount of money.
Buys had a negative bank account and a $15,000 loan so if she had lost this fight she would have walked away with $10,000, which was spent and more. Forget taking her team out to dinner. How would she have eaten? That's probably the kind of payday that De Paula had. How's she doing after appearing on the ESPN broadcast of a professional sport? Can she pay for another training camp?
How can anyone involved be okay with a fighter saying, "I've been so broke my whole life because of this sport."
This sure seems like one of those heartwarming stories that is really incredibly dark because of the system in place that made the story possible. At least she got that free Monster Water.