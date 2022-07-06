VIDEO: Chet Holmgren's NBA Summer League Debut Was Stunning
Chet Holmgren saw his first NBA action on Tuesday night in the Oklahoma City Thunder's Summer League game against the Utah Jazz. He wasted no time putting on a show in Salt Lake City going for 18 points on six-of-seven shooting. (4/5 from 3!) in the first half. Holmgren was in his bag bringing the ball up the court and hitting fadeaway jumpers that looked like they could have been shot by Kevin Durant or Dirk Nowitzki.
Holmgren also had three blocks, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal as the Thunder took a 15-point lead into halftime.
What more do you need to see? I mean, besides him playing against guys who will actually be in the NBA this season? Sure, it's only been two quarters in Summer League, but Thunder fans haven't been given any reason not to be excited by the number two pick in the draft.
UPDATE: Holmgren finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a Summer League record six blocks.
Fellow rookie first rounder Josh Giddey had 14 points and 11 mostly cool-looking assists.