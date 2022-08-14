Chelsea and Tottenham Managers Handshake Nearly Turned to Violence
The Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham ended in a draw on Sunday. After the match Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham's Antonio Conte met for a gentlemanly handshake that turned into a physical conforntation. Tuchel and Conte got into each other's faces and had to be separated by coaches and officials as players ran over to see just what was going on.
It appears that Tuchel did not want the aggressive handshake to end and Conte did not like being spun around and let the taller manager know about it. At least one red card was assessed, but the match had already ended so you'll need someone who watched this in a proper pub to explain what that means.
What would the Queen think?