Chase Young Says He Loves Taylor Heinicke While Mic'd Up
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 29, 2020, 6:02 PM EST
Dwayne Haskins was benched by the Washington Football Team on Sunday and journeyman Taylor Heinicke replaced him. Heinicke was solid in his appearance and caught the eye of young superstar defensive end Chase Young. Young was mic'd up for the game and his comments to teammates about Heinicke were eye-opening.
Heinicke finished the game completing 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. It was a breath of fresh air after Haskins turned the ball over three times. Washington dropped the game to the Carolina Panthers 20-13, but Heinicke brought them back to a competitive level and looked confident on the field.
Young noticed what Heinicke was bringing to the table. Check out video of him discussing and trying to hype up his teammate:
Young was loving what the backup was doing and his attitude. Washington likely agreed, since it released Haskins on Monday. Haskins is now looking for work while Heinicke might end up starting in Week 17 -- though Alex Smith could be ready to go by then.
It's great to see the 21-year-old Young embracing the role of a hype man and going out to encourage Heinicke and talking him up on the sidelines. That's what real leadership looks like.