Chase Young to Miss Maryland Game, Reportedly Facing Indefinite Suspension [UPDATE]
By Kyle Koster | Nov 08 2019
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, perhaps the most dominant player in the country, will miss the Buckeyes' game tomorrow against Maryland, the school confirmed this morning.
Rumors of a potential situation involving Young and an NCAA rules violation exploded Friday morning when Austin Ward of Lost Letterman reported Young is facing an indefinite suspension. Details are sparse at this time, but LL reports those around the Ohio State program are optimistic Young will be able to return this season.
Young has been a monster this year for the top-ranked team, racking up 13.5 sacks and cementing himself as a Heisman Trophy contender. His presence is obviously essential to realizing the national title aspirations in Columbus so this is a major story to keep an eye on as it develops.
UPDATE: Young has released a statement explaining the circumstances behind the investigation, as seen below: