Chase Young to Miss Maryland Game, Reportedly Facing Indefinite Suspension [UPDATE] By Kyle Koster | Nov 08 2019 Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, perhaps the most dominant player in the country, will miss the Buckeyes' game tomorrow against Maryland, the school confirmed this morning.

In its weekly status report, Ohio State confirms that "Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into." — CollegeFootballTalk (@CFTalk) November 8, 2019

Rumors of a potential situation involving Young and an NCAA rules violation exploded Friday morning when Austin Ward of Lost Letterman reported Young is facing an indefinite suspension. Details are sparse at this time, but LL reports those around the Ohio State program are optimistic Young will be able to return this season.

Young has been a monster this year for the top-ranked team, racking up 13.5 sacks and cementing himself as a Heisman Trophy contender. His presence is obviously essential to realizing the national title aspirations in Columbus so this is a major story to keep an eye on as it develops.

UPDATE: Young has released a statement explaining the circumstances behind the investigation, as seen below: