Chase Young Currently Plans to Return to Ohio State Next Year By Liam McKeone | Dec 14 2019 Ohio State's Chase Young | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Chase Young is the consensus top prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft. While he may not go No. 1 overall due to the various QB-desperate teams near the top of the draft standings right now, there's little doubt he'll go top three at the absolute worst.

Of course, all that depends on if Young declares for the draft after his junior season. Everyone assumes that will be the case, and it's extraordinarily hard to imagine anything otherwise; Young has nothing to gain and everything to lose by returning to Ohio State for his final season from an outside perspective.

But never say never. Young is in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, and TMZ obtained a video where a fan asked Young if he'd been thinking about the draft at all. Young said "the plan" was to return to Ohio State next season.

"You going back to school?" asked the fan. "That's the plan," responded Young.

This is just standard operating procedure. Young isn't going to tell a TMZ Sports reporter on the street whether or not he'll declare for the draft. Going back to Ohio State brings only the risk of injury and souring the view of his abilities by scouts who have another year of game tape to nitpick. His stock will never be higher, and he's set to make quite a bit of money come April barring anything unforeseen.

But still. It ain't over till it's over, and until Young makes it official, the chance remains he'll be back to terrorize the Big 10 next season.