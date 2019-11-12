Chase McLaughlin's Missed Game-Winning Field Goal Almost Killed Someone By Ryan Phillips | Nov 12 2019 Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Chase McLaughlin was a hero for about a half hour Monday night, then quickly became a goat with one of the worst missed kicks of the season. The San Francisco 49ers kicker's shank was so bad, it nearly took out some bystanders.

After nailing a 47-yard field goal to send the 49ers to overtime against the Seattle Seahawks, McLaughlin had a chance to win the game in OT. It was another 47-yard field goal and it didn't go well. The ball hooked so badly to the left, it landed in the tunnel.

Here's the shot from the tunnel:

Um.... this is not where the ball is supposed to go. pic.twitter.com/Ie5EfA9Mq8 — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 12, 2019

The Seahawks took over and two drives later kicked the game-winner, ending the 49ers' undefeated run with a 27-24 win.