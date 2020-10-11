Chase Claypool Is the Pittsburgh Steelers' Next Offensive Star
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 11 2020
Chase Claypool got lost among the incredibly deep wide receiver class in the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite being dominant at times during his career at Notre Dame and showing out at the NFL Combine, Claypool wasn't selected until the 49th overall pick. He has rewarded the Pittsburgh Steelers for their faith in him.
On Sunday, Claypool broke out for Pittsburgh. He caught seven passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns and ran the ball three times for six yards and another score. Yes, the Steelers got four touchdowns from their rookie receiver in a 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Claypool is a massive 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. While he's a physical wideout, he also ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine. He's big, fast and has phenomenal hands. It only took him four NFL games to break out.
With JuJu Smith-Schuster being deployed as the team's top receiver and garnering a ton of attention from opposing secondaries, Claypool will have plenty of opportunities to shine. He'll face a lot of single coverage and, on Sunday, we saw that's where he thrived.
Pittsburgh has churned out stars at the skill positions regularly over the past decade. Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell, Smith-Schuster, James Conner and now Claypool. None of those guys was a first-round draft pick. The Steelers identify undervalued players and develop them as well as anyone in the NFL. Claypool is their next star.