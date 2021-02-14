Chase Briscoe Hit the Panda Express Drive Thru During Daytona 500 Weather Delay
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 14, 2021, 7:49 PM EST
The Daytona 500 is currently in a weather delay after 15 laps. During delays like this, NASCAR drivers need to find ways to entertain themselves, apparently Chase Briscoe really needed to find food. When you're hungry, you're hungry. Briscoe decided hit up the drive thru at the local Panda Express.
Briscoe's wife Marissa documented it for us:
That's certainly a different kind of pit stop. Also, I love that he's still wearing his fire suit while getting fast food. I'm not saying there's anything wrong with this, but couldn't someone on his team have made this food run for him?
As someone who has gotten food poisoning from Panda Express before, I'd like to just wish Chase the best of luck over the next 185 laps. At the very least it should be an adventure.
He's in 15th place before the restart.