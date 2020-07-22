Charlotte FC Is Playing With Fire With This 'CLT!' Chant
By Kyle Koster | Jul 22 2020
Today emerging as Official Unofficial Team Name Day on The Big Lead was unexpected yet not, on balance, a bad thing. It's nice to tackle the unimportant stuff over and over and over again every once in a while. Not content to let the Washington Football Club and Vagabond Blue Jays have all the fun, Charlotte's new MLS expansion team announced its moniker this morning.
Charlotte FC isn't going to win any awards for creativity. But it's fine and the color scheme is top notch. One thing to rethink, though, is making CLT!, CLT!, CLT! a recurring chant. Or recurring anything. Certainly don't write it out.
Flirting with disaster each and every time.
