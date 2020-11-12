Bridge Collapses During Live Local News Report, Only Feet From Where Reporter is Standing
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 12, 2020, 4:47 PM EST
FOX 46 in Charlotte, North Carolina had a team out covering some flooding this morning when a section of Hiddenite Bridge in Alexander County washed away during a live shot. Reporter Amber Roberts was standing mere feet from the section of bridge that collapsed and cameraman Joe Monte just a few feet further. It made for a scary clip.
Since no one was hurt, the video was quickly turned into a meme, which included some footage of the spot in the bridge that was about to wash away.
This should be a reminder to everyone - even news crews - to take flooding seriously. Natural disasters and extreme weather events are terrifying.