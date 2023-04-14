Roundup: Charlie Murphy Stars In Netflix's 'Obsession'; FBI Arrests Leaker; Josh Harris to Buy Commanders
FBI arrests suspected leaker of classified documents ... Air National Guard technology staffer Jack Teixeira ID'd as leak suspect ... Drake Bell found safe after going missing ... Suspect arrested in killing of Bob Lee ... Stocks closed way up on Thursday ... Injuries and illness are slowing Senators and the Senate ... DOJ to appeal to Supreme Court on abortion pill ruling ... A review of the final season of "Barry" ... Charlie Murphy is stars in Netflix's wild "Obsession" ... Peabody Award nominees announced ... Josh Harris' group reaches preliminary deal to buy Washington Commanders ... Rory McIlroy docked $3 million for missing RBC Heritage ... Bayern Munich suspended Sadio Mane for punching Leroy Sane ... Adama Sanogo declares for 2023 NBA Draft ...
Jake Gyllenhaal survived the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
A trailer for HBO Max's The Regime.
Conan O'Brien narrates erotica.
Unwritten Law -- "Up All Night"