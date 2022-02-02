Charles Oakley Rips Patrick Ewing, Calls Him a Bad Teammate
Charles Oakley was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Tiki and Tierney and let loose with some opinions about former New York Knicks teammate Patrick Ewing. When asked if Ewing was a good teammate, Oakley flat out said, "No."
Oakley and Ewing played together for 10 years. In that time, Oakley claims he always had Ewing's back, but that the Hall of Famer was hard to get along with. Oakley said that in that time the two only went to dinner two or three times. Despite all the on-court wars they went through together, they Ewing never allowed the two to get close.
The clip is below and it's fascinating.
It's clear Oakley is bitter about how the relationship worked. He feels like he, Anthony Mason and others protected Ewing, but never felt appreciated. It's sad that two guys who were so closely tied together through that era of Knicks basketball aren't close and never were.