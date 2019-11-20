A Conversation with Charles Davis By Bobby Burack | Nov 20 2019

FOX Sports' Charles Davis joins the show this week to talk about what he learned from letting his ego get in the way of his NFL career, studying history, dealing with social media, growing up as an only child, his views on the business, interests in teaching classes, best novels ever, and more.

Listen: Below | Download: Here | Listen on iTunes: Here

Listen and subscribe on iTunes: Previous guests have included Damien Woody, Kate Abdo, Abby Hornacek, Renee Young, Mark Kriegel, Robbie Fox, Mike Coppinger, Paul Finebaum, Dan Patrick, Colleen Wolfe, Michael Wilbon, Jen Lada, Peter Burns, Adam Schefter, Rachel Bonnetta, Kenny Albert, Tim Brando, Kevin Burkhardt, Marcus Spears, Dianna Russini, Maria Taylor, Michael McCarthy, Chris Mannix, Jason Martin, Chris Haynes, Adam Schein, Matthew Berry, Michael Buffer, Erika Nardini, Sage Steele, Ashley Brewer, Field Yates, Mike Florio, Dave Portnoy, Laura Rutledge, Ramona Shelburne, Ian Rapoport, Mine Kimes, Molly Qerim, Will Cain, Jorge Sedano, and more.