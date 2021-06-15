Charles Barkley Took a Shot at Skip Bayless on The Fan
Charles Barkley appeared on 106.7 The Fan's Grant and & Danny show on Monday. They asked Barkley about whether he pulled punches when commenting on certain guys. Barkley said that he decided early in his career to be equally critical to everyone. And he used Skip Bayless as an example of doing the opposite.
"I can't criticize some guys and not criticize other guys. I think you lose all your credibility. Because that's the one thing I hate about a lot of sportscasters. And one of the reasons I hate on punk-ass Skip Bayless is because he cherry picks the guys he likes and the guys he don't like. And if you actually have paid attention to him going back, like you can just tell he hates that guy or he loves that guy and I don't think that's the way you should do your job. So I made up my mind a long time ago, whether a guy's a friend of mine or not, I'm going to tell the truth and I can sleep good being fair."
Here's the audio:
Skip Bayless is biased? First I'm hearing about it. That's a pretty serious accusation right there. The only way Barkley gets on Undisputed anytime soon is if Shannon calls him during a show.