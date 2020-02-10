Charles Barkley Suffered a Painful Leg Cramp During Inside the NBA
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Inside the NBA crew is in the middle of their busy stretch right now; when you’re concentrating super hard on work, you can unknowingly sit in an awkward position for hours before noticing that something’s amiss. Cramps, which are exceedingly painful and not particularly subdued by the knowledge that they’ll probably go away pretty quickly, can be an unfortunate byproduct of that scenario — and Charles Barkley found himself afflicted by one last night. Kenny seized the opportunity to chide Sir Charles into attempting a fake remedy, and hilarity ensued.
