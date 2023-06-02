Charles Barkley Takes a Shot at Skip Bayless
Charles Barkley does not hold back his opinions and on Thursday night he decided to take aim at Skip Bayless. In a roundabout way.
During NBA TV's postgame show for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Barkley went a bit off-topic. He claimed that since he doesn't use social media, he gets all his news from Bleacher Report. He said he read an article that said, "If you work with a damn idiot they'll buy you out." It was an obvious reference to Shannon Sharpe's departure from Fox Sports and Undisputed.
Barkley further said that since he works with Kenny Smith, he thinks he's eligible for a buyout from Turner. And that he's open to it.
Check out the clip:
That's as thinly as you can cover a shot a Bayless.
This is not the first time we've had a Barkley vs. Bayless story. In fact, Barkley has long been open in his distaste for the way Bayless conducts himself on-air. I sincerely doubt this is the last time we'll hear about it.