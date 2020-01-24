VIDEO: Charles Barkley and Shaq Claim Current NBA Players Aren't Tough Enough
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 24 2020
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley are at it again. During a break between TNT's NBA games Thursday night, the two Hall of Famers ranted about kids these days and it was hilarious.
O'Neal and Barkley lamented the fact that Dallas Mavericks star Kristaps Porzingis hasn't been playing due to an injured knee. Both implied that this younger generation of players aren't really tough. Check it out:
Just FYI, Porzingis played Thursday night.
The big man had been out of the lineup for 10 games thanks to a knee injury, but he returned on Tuesday against the Clippers. Then he played again Thursday night.
Still it's always hilarious when Shaq and Barkley start down one of their rants.