Charles Barkley And Shaq Took Shots at Each Other on 'Inside the NBA'
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 14 2020
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal always seem to go after each other on Inside the NBA and it happened again Thursday night. Shaq was discussing how supporting players need to step up and help out stars when Barkley took a big shot at him.
Shaq took the air first, pointing out to Barkley that he actually had championship experience -- the obvious message being that Chuck never won a title. O'Neal then listed some of the guys who helped him along the way, referring to Robert Horry, Brian Shaw, James Posey and others. Barkley quickly interjected and said, "Don't forget about Kobe and D-Wade carrying your fat ass."
Damn Chuck.
Here's video of the exchange:
I love when those two go at it like this. It's always hilarious. They are clearly friends but always take shots at each other and they go right up to the line of truly insulting each other. The pettiness of Barkley taking shots at Shaq for his weight and Shaq constantly reminding Barkley he never won a title is fantastic television.