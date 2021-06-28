Charles Barkley and Shaq Argue Over Who Was the Worse Defender
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal got into it again on Sunday, this time over who was a worse defender. The results were, as always, hilarious.
Barkley and Shaq were arguing about the Milwaukee Bucks' defensive strategy against the Atlanta Hawks, specifically the way Brook Lopez was used. From there it devolved into an argument about defense.
At one point Shaq said, "First of all, you don't know nothing about no defense." To which Barkley countered, "You were an awful defensive player on the pick-and-roll ... I was a better defender than you." It only fell apart from there.
Here's the segment:
Barkley vs. Shaq is just one of the many reasons to watch TNT's NBA coverage. Their arguments are the stuff of legend. You can never quite tell if it's just two buddies arguing over sports or if they really don't like each other. And that makes it even more entertaining.