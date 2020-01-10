The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Did Charles Barkley Just Challenge Shaq to Play 1-on-1?

By Ryan Phillips | Jan 09 2020

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson on Inside the NBA
Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal have long had a love-hate relationship on Inside the NBA, and tonight Chuck took things to another level. He suggested the two Hall of Famers should play 1-on-1.

Check this out:

Oh man, I'd pay great money for that. Seriously TNT, put this on pay-per-view.

Barkley is 56 and Shaq is 47, but seriously someone has to make this happen. I want to see both of these guys on a court, going at it. It would garner incredible ratings watching them settle their petty back-and-forth debates with an actual game. It would be so great.