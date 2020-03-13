Charles Barkley Self-Quarantined After Returning From New York City
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 12 2020
Charles Barkley is self-quarantined. Barkley called into Thursday's special episode of Inside the NBA and shared the news. Barkley was in New York earlier this week and when he returned to Atlanta he wasn't feeling well. Barkley has taken the coronavirus test and is waiting for the results.
Hopefully, he's just sick from being on the road. Barkley spoke to doctors as soon as he felt ill and followed their advice to stay home from work, which is exactly what you're supposed to do. The real problem is that he's another example of a celebrity getting immediate testing while who knows how many people are going without it for whatever reason. He is still waiting for the results.
Get well soon, Chuck.