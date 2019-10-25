Charles Barkley Ripped the Golden State Warriors to Klay Thompson's Face By Ryan Phillips | Oct 25 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Charles Barkley has never been one to hold his tongue and that remained true Thursday night. Barkley ripped the Golden State Warriors following their blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and Warriors star Klay Thompson was sitting across from him while he did it.

The Warriors opened their new arena by getting absolutely demolished by the Clippers, 141-122. Obviously the Warriors aren't at full strength, as Thompson could miss the entire season. But still, Barkley wasn't hearing excuses. He said the Warriors wouldn't even be making the playoffs.

Check this out:

Chuck hating on the Dubs right to Klay’s face ?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/W3TfnSBdTD — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2019

That's pretty brutal, but Chuck may be right.

Stephen Curry can outscore anyone and D'Angelo Russell is a nice piece. Draymond Green is still an excellent defender but his offensive numbers have been largely declining since the 2015-16 season. After that, what else do the Warriors have that scares opponents?

It's going to be a long season by the Bay.