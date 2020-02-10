Charles Barkley on San Antonio Women: "That's a Gold Mine For Weight Watchers"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Charles Barkley chimed in on the ladies of San Antonio. It’s safe to say that was not his favorite stop on the NBA road tour. He also referred to the river walk as a “dirty creek.”
