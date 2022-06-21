Charles Barkley is the Surest Thing in Sports TV, Plus the IBLWM Week 8 Postgame Show
Charles Barkley hopped on ABC's coverage of the Stanley Cup Final last night. Turner has relied heavily on the Inside the NBA blueprint in its first-year hockey coverage. When you think about it, the Round Mound's impact on sports media is profound. Why is that? And is he one of one? My plea to put him on screen as much as humanly possible. Plus, Ty Wilson joins the show to talk about the Cubs' tight victory over the White Sox and recap the rest of the action around the International Baseball League of West Michigan.