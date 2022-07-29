Charles Barkley Didn't Get LIV Golf Offer, Will Stay With Turner
Charles Barkley has essentially been openly asking LIV Golf to make him an offer for weeks now, but it appears the pursuit is over. Barkley told Dan Patrick earlier in the week that if he left Trump National Golf Club Bedminster without an offer then he was done. It appears no offer came his way.
On Thursday afternoon as he left the course, Barkley told Golfweek that no offer had come so his priority was going back to Turner. Here's what Barkley had to say about LIV Golf:
"They haven't offered me anything. My number one priority is Turner, and I'm not gonna keep Turner in limbo. So that's my Priority.
"They've given me everything I have."
Barkley seemed to defend LIV Golf's association with Saudi Arabia last week when he claimed that anyone who was in pro sports had taking money from bad people. Despite not getting an offer from LIV, Barkley told Golfweek he would still support the tour.