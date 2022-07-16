Charles Barkley Says He Will Meet With LIV Golf About Potential Role
Charles Barkley made his money playing basketball for a living and turned that into a second career talking about basketball on television. At some point along the way, Barkley found golf and has managed to pivot his love for that game into other opportunities, appearing on golf broadcasts and playing in charity tournaments.
Now he may be going even further. Barkley said during an interview with The Next Round earlier this week that he has a meeting set up with LIV Golf for a potential role. Details like what that role might be or how strongly Barkley would consider it are sparse.
Barkley is a tremendous addition to any broadcast but it's hard to see how he'd fit with LIV, mostly due to scheduling and the relative lack of popularity. LIV is dominating discussion in golf circles but most casual fans are only loosely aware of it and certainly wouldn't be tempted to tune in because Barkley was on the broadcast. Barkley doesn't really need more exposure but there are plentiful opportunities to work in golf media without taking the plunge into the LIV PR pool rife with controversy.
On the other hand, LIV might be offering so much money Barkley would be remiss to not at least take the meeting. We'll find out soon enough.