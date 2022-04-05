Charles Barkley Gloated to Kenny Smith After North Carolina's Loss to Kansas
Charles Barkley guaranteed Kansas would win the men's college basketball national championship, and after a wild title game, he was proven right. For much of the game his prediction looked foolish, but the Jayhawks stormed back to beat co-host Kenny Smith's North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69. After the game, Barkley rubbed it in Smith's face.
Amid the post-game celebrations, Barkley danced to "YMCA" as Smith tried to ignore him. It's a great piece of video:
That's one friend seriously mercilessly ribbing another on a rough night.
Smith was an All-American at North Carolina in 1987 and the man bleeds Carolina blue. During the Tar Heels' win over Duke in the Final Four on Saturday, he was living and dying with every shot:
After all that, Barkley was definitely going to let him hear about it when UNC lost in the title game.