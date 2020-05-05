Charles Barkley Once Joked About Getting an Apology Out of Scottie Pippen at Gunpoint
By Stephen Douglas | May 05 2020
Following the events of The Last Dance, Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen played one lockout-shortened season together on the Houston Rockets. With Michael Jordan walking away after he won his sixth title, the Bulls traded Pippen to Houston where he finally got the contract he wanted. The Rockets proceeded to lose to the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs and Pippen was ready to move again.
During his breakup with the Rockets, he and Charles Barkley exchanged many words through the press. He was traded a short time after saying he would not apologize - even at gunpoint. Via Desert News:
"I wouldn't give Charles Barkley an apology at gunpoint," Pippen said, never raising his voice. "He can never expect an apology from me. . . . If anything, he owes me an apology for coming to play with his sorry fat butt.
Asked about those comments, Barkley said, "I always carry a gun with me." He also said, "I'm going to go to my truck and get my gun and see. So if I get arrested for murder ya'll know he didn't apologize." He said this as a group of media members laughed with him about it.
This was two years after the Washington Bullets changed their name to the Wizards. Ten years later, Gilbert Arenas brought three guns into the Washington Wizards locker room. As with most things in his life, Barkley has never hid the fact that he owns guns. He was even arrested on a weapons possession charge in 1988. Barkley discussed buying guns in Arizona in an interview with Sports on Earth in 2016. Barkley remains a gun-owner, who believes in gun control.