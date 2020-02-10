Charles Barkley Is a Worldly Scholar
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Previewing next round’s Pacers-Raptors series on Inside the NBA last night gave Charles Barkley the opportunity to flex his knowledge of the nomenclature of Canada and Australia. They say “eh” and “mate” a lot. “I’m like the Dos Equis guy,” said Barkley of his supreme international wisdom.
There’s only a few weeks left with the Inside the NBA crew before they cruelly get taken away from us during the Finals. Soak it up.
PS – for some reason, this post just triggered memories of Barkley’s old Right Guard commercials. It’s a lazy Sunday morning, so let’s watch a few of them together:
[Video by YouTube user FunkyAxel111]