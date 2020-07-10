Charles Barkley Still Can't Match NBA Players to Their Teams
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 10 2020
Charles Barkley really needs to start studying. Thursday night the Inside the NBA crew dusted off a classic and had Barkley play a round of "Who He Play For?" It was fantastic as always because Sir Charles had absolutely no idea which guys played where.
Barkley got the first answer right, as he correctly guessed that Tyler Johnson is currently on the Brooklyn Nets. But he failed miserably on each of the the next four players.
Enjoy:
Oh man, that's always great. It's amazing how bad he is at the simple task of knowing who plays where. By the percentages he'll have to eventually get a few correct, right? I also love how Shaq was willing to throw a ton of money at him if Charles just got one more, when we all knew that was never going to happen.
Anthony Tolliver has been on this like five times and Barkley can never get his team right. You'd figure he would study NBA player movement ahead of time, or at least learn where Tolliver plays, but nope. Let's be real though, Chuck wouldn't be Chuck without mailing stuff like this in.
It's a classic bit they can't go to enough for me. It's great ever time.