'Inside the NBA' Celebrates 20 Years of Charles Barkley
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 22, 2020, 6:41 PM EST
Inside the NBA is ringing in the league's new season Tuesday night with a lot of excitement. But perhaps the biggest news of the day is that it's Charles Barkley's 20th year on the show. Obviously that's something to celebrate.
TNT put together a compilation video to honor Barkley's two decades on the air and boy does it have some great moments:
"Who He Play For" remains one of the great continuing bits in sports media right now, so I'm thrilled they included a clip of it. Here's a video covering the history of the bit and a new edition of it:
Barkley has been a huge part of the Inside the NBA's growth in popularity over the years. His sense of humor and penchant for courting controversy have brought a ton of attention -- good and bad -- to the show. His chemistry with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal makes the show something special.
We named Inside the NBA Sports Television Studio Show of the Year in our annual sports media awards and Barkley was a big part of that. Here's hoping his 20th year is the best yet.