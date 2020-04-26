Charles Barkley and DJ Khaled Were Guests on the Return of 'What Up With That' to Saturday Night Live
By Stephen Douglas | Apr 26 2020
Saturday Night Live aired another video conference call episode last night. This one featured the long awaited return of What Up With That. Keenan Thompson donned the Diondre Cole wig for the first time since December 2012, with special guests Charles Barkley and DJ Khaled. Most importantly, Jason Sudeikis and his track suit were back. What an absolute delight.
I know it's a well-edited sketch, but this is the apex Zoom call. Charles Barkley was on to talk about his experiences playing with and against Michael Jordan, unfortunately, he didn't get to actually tell any stories. And poor Lindsey Buckingham. Even in a pandemic he can't make a connection.