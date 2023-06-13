Charles Barkley Refers to CNN as 'the Titanic'

Charles Barkley refers to CNN as “Titanic.” On @NHL_On_TNT before Sat’s #StanleyCup game, Barkley, who will co-host a CNN show w/ Gayle King, tells Wayne Gretzky: “Apparently, with this new talk show, I’m jumping on the Titanic. Everybody keeps saying ‘abort,’ ‘abort’ ‘abort!’” pic.twitter.com/yhZMEdOv6C