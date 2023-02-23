That Charles Barkley CNN Talk Show Sounds Like a Hilarious Pipe Dream
Charles Barkley is still considering a talk show for CNN according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. CNN is apparently trying to pair Barkley with Gayle King. Barkley told The Post that he's only considering it "out of respect for Gayle." The further details revealed by Barkley are priceless, unlike his employment. Don't get your hopes up.
Barkley told The Post that the show would be once a week because a daily show is "never going to happen." This should not be a surprise for anyone who has watched Barkley work 1-2 evenings a week, five months a year for the last couple decades. If you're going to pay him Tony Romo money for that much work, one can only imagine what it would cost to get both Barkley and Gayle King 4-5 nights a week. King is reportedly making $13 million a year to host CBS Mornings, which makes this whole thing even more complicated. She just signed a new deal with CBS last January.
Still, Barkley is a team player. So if working one more night a week helps CNN and its parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery, he'll do it.
“I just want to help the company because obviously it is a s–t show right now,” Barkley said. “Anything I can do to help.”
This is the part where we note that Barkley openly campaigned for a job with LIV before they passed on his services and he decided to stay with Turner.
So all CNN needs to do is get King, a high-priced talent from another network who is already under contract, to jump ship and they can get one night of Charles Barkley a week as a favor - assuming the price is right. If that doesn't swing the ratings, I don't know what will.