Charles Barkley Said the Clippers Suck 20 Seconds After Saying He Didn't Want to Disrespect Them
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night on TNT. After the game, fill-in host Kevin Frazier asked Charles Barkley if he thought the result of the game was because Phoenix was on the second night of a tough back-to-back or the Clippers were just better. Barkley was complimentary of the Clippers, saying they were a "good, solid team and they played well tonight." Barkley also said he didn't want to "disrespect the Clippers."
[SMASH CUT TEN SECONDS LATER]
Inside the NBA then put up a tweet reminding everyone that Barkley said the Clippers weren't contenders. Barkley was ready to go.
"I've been poor, I've been rich, I've been fat, I've been skinny, I've been old, I've been in the Hall of Fame and one thing I can always tell you, the Clippers suck."
There's the Barkley we know and love.
Barkley played from 1984 to 2000 and the Clippers made the playoffs just three times in that stretch, losing in the first round every time. And while the Clippers have made the playoffs eight of the past nine seasons, they have still only won four postseason series. Barkley may be exaggerating for comedic effect, but he does have a point. Sorry, Mr. Balmer.