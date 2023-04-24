Charles Barkley: A Cat is Not a Real Pet
Inside The NBA''s halftime segment of the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwovles matchup last night accidentally unveiled a Charles Barkley hot take. During one of the segments where the production team puts up fan tweets talking about the show, a cat gif was shown. Barkley did not hesitate and immediately said that a cat is not a real pet. When asked why he felt that, the newly-minted CNN host merely responded, "Because it's not a dog."
An unexpected take to get thrown out there during an NBA halftime show but not a terribly surprising one coming from Charles Barkley. Definitely a Rottweiler-type guy.