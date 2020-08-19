Charles Barkley Calls Skip Bayless a 'Punk Ass' After Damian Lillard's Big Game
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 19 2020
Charles Barkley is always fantastic on Inside the NBA. They just need to turn the guy's mic on and let him work. On Tuesday night he was in rare form following the Portland Trail Blazers' upset over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their first-round series.
After Damian Lillard went off for 34 points in a 100-93 win, Barkley took a shot a Skip Bayless, who has been in a protracted feud with Lillard. After the broadcast showed a highlight of Lillard knocking down a long three-pointer, Barkley said, "Hey take that Skip Bayless, you punk ass." Then he reiterated it, "I hope you all heard me America. Skip Bayless, take that with your punk ass. You know I can't stand him."
Shaquille O'Neal chimed in, telling Barkley to, "Leave that man alone." To which Barkley snapped back, "No, I don't like him."
Check it out:
Damn, Chuck! I mean, let's be real, Bayless deserved that. With all the trash he's talked about Lillard lately, he earned this dressing down from Barkley.
Yes, it was just one playoff game, but Lillard has repeatedly proven he's one of the best players in the league. No one should be disrespecting the guy at this point.