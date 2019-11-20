Charles Barkley Apologizes for 'Unacceptable' Comments to Axios Reporter Alexi McCammond
By Liam McKeone | Nov 20 2019
On Tuesday evening, Axios reporter Alexi McCammond tweeted that Charles Barkley had told her, "I don't hit women but if I did I would hit you." McCammond objected to the comments, and Barkley told her she "couldn't take a joke."
According to McCammond, Barkley entered the room she was in and started talking about how much he loved Deval Patrick. Someone from Pete Buttigieg's campaign came over to Barkley, who then said how much he loved Buttigieg. McCammond mentioned Barkley's previous statement about loving Patrick, leading to Barkley's comments.
On Wednesday morning, Barkley released an apology via Turner Sports PR on Twitter: "My comment was inappropriate and unacceptable. It was an attempted joke that wasn't funny at all. There's no excuse for it and I apologize."
McCammond is a political reporter covering the 2020 election for Axios. Barkley is currently a host on TNT's Inside the NBA with Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.