Charissa Thompson and Kyle Thousand Are Engaged By Ryan Phillips | Jan 02 2020 Charissa Thompson | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Charissa Thompson and agent Kyle Thousand are engaged. The couple both shared photos confirming their engagement Wednesday night.

The pair were at the Princeville Resort in Kauai when Thousand popped the question.

Thompson has been working at Fox Sports for years now after stints at both ESPN and Extra. She's currently the host of Fox NFL Kickoff, the Sunday morning pregame show leading into Fox NFL Sunday.

Thousand is a former professional baseball player who is now the head of the baseball division at Roc Nation Sports. He was drafted in the 26th round of the 2003 MLB Draft and played in the minors before suffering a labrum tear in his right shoulder. He opted to go to law school rather than continue his baseball career. Clearly that decision has worked out for him.