Jeff Darlington: Keep an Eye On the Chargers Trading Up for Tua Tagovailoa
By Kyle Koster | Feb 11 2020
Things are coming together for the Detroit Lions. They needed a positive health update on Tua Tagovailoa. With that in tow, they can keep selling the idea that they're interested in building a franchise around him so a more desperate team will either trade up to No. 3 or with the Washington Redskins at No. 2.
This mythical trade partner could be the Los Angeles Chargers, who are now without the services of Philip Rivers. This morning on Get Up, Jeff Darlington spoke about all the chatter he's hearing concerning the possibility of a trade-up from Los Angeles:
If Anthony Lynn wants an escapable quarterback, Tagovailoa fits the bill Especially if he's healthy. The Chargers are coming off a disappointing season, yet return a bevy of talent at the playmaking positions. It'd be an interesting marriage of win now vs. build for the future of Tua was the selection here.
For Detroit, trading back to No. 6 would likely mean missing out on Jeff Okudah, a game-changing corner. It's possible do-everything Isaiah Simmons is still around at that spot. Throw in an extra second- or third-round pick and there could potentially be a stew going.