Chargers Linebacker Drue Tranquill Rips Team in Tweet After Another Blown Lead
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 1, 2020, 8:46 PM EST
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill is currently on injured reserve with an ankle injury but even he was disgusted with his team's performance on Sunday. The Chargers blew a massive lead for the fourth week in a row, losing to the Denver Broncos 31-30 on the last play of the game. After the final whistle, Tranquill took to Twitter and ripped his team's performance.
This tweet could be taken any number of ways. Tranquill could be taking a shot at the team as a whole, it could be aimed at the coaching staff, implying they're doing the same things over and over, or it could just simply be a benign tweet about the weekly meltdowns the team is serving up.
The Chargers led the Broncos 24-3 late in the third quarter and blew it. They were outscored 28-6 over the final 21 minutes of the game. It continued a trend, as blowing big leads has sort of become the Chargers' thing:
Who knows what Tranquill is going for here but it appears he's fed up with it. Blowing close games has been the Chargers' calling card for years, this season is just a continuation of that.