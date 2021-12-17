Chandler Parsons Tweets Thanks to John Hollinger For That Huge Contract in 2016
The Twitter Quote Tweet Question of the Day on Thursday asked people for a true story about themselves that sounds unbelievable. John Hollinger, the NBA columnist for The Athletic and former NBA executive, responded by saying he "once spent a quarter of a billion dollars of somebody else's money in less than an hour." It's a good response and one of the people involved responded by saying thanks.
The year was 2016. NBA free agency kicked off with the Memphis Grizzlies stealing Chandler Parsons away from the Dallas Mavericks with a four-year, $94 million deal. In addition to that splashy signing, the Grizzlies retained beloved point guard Mike Conley with a five-year, $153 million contract extension.
It was basically the beginning of the end of the Grizzlies 2010's run as Western Conference contenders. Parsons couldn't stay healthy and played only 95 games over three seasons in Memphis. Conley would be traded in 2019. Memphis made the playoffs in 2017 and then missed the postseason until the Ja Morant era began.