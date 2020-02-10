Chandler Parsons Jokes About Jeremy Lin Going to Panda Express, Lin Calls Him "Donald Sterling"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Jeremy Lin asked his followers to guess where he would eat when he got back to Palo Alto. Rockets’ teammate Chandler Parsons chimed in with “Panda Express.” Lin responded by calling him Chandler “Donald Sterling” Parsons. This is not the post-racial NBA that we expected now that Donald Sterling had been banned for life. Luckily, Damian Lillard already banned the Rockets from the postseason. [@chandlerparsons & @JLin7]
Update: Lin and Chandler since deleted both deleted their responses.
RELATED: Jeremy Lin, James Harden & Chandler Parsons Have a Great Kung Fu Handshake Ritual [Video]
RELATED: Yes, an ESPN TV Anchor Used “Chink in His Armor” When Talking About Jeremy Lin Earlier This Week [UPDATE: Max Bretos Suspended]