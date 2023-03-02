Chandler Parsons: Ben Simmons Is Now a Minimum Player
Chandler Parsons is not a believer in Ben Simmons. On Wednesday's episode of FanDuel TV's "Run It Back," Parsons did not mince words on what the Brooklyn Nets point guard's future looks like. Parsons thinks the 26-year-old will eventually be bought out and spend the rest of his career making the league minimum.
Parsons was quick to note that Simmons has all the tools and occasionally shows the flashes of the kind of player he's capable of being. He thinks a serious mental block is preventing Simmons from retuning to All-Star status.
Here's what Parsons said:
It's hard to argue with anything Parsons said here. Simmons' career has imploded. He went from one of the brightest young stars in the NBA, to barely playable in a few seasons. So far this season he's averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. He's played in 42 contests and started 33. That's after missing all of last season.
Simmons basically has basketball's version of the yips. He has rapidly disintegrated since being named third-team All-NBA in 2020. The scary part is he still has two years and $78.2 million left on his contract after this season. Don't be shocked if the Nets begin exploring a buyout next year.