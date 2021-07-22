Championship Parade or Not, Driver of Milwaukee Bucks' Bus Has a Schedule to Keep
The Milwaukee Bucks are celebrating the first NBA title in 50 years today by parading around the city. Crowds should be raucous if the Deer District, which looked like Woodstock 99 for stretches, is any indication. Jubilant revelers will have a chance to catch a glimpse of their favorite players and an opportunity to shout apologies in Mike Budenholzer's general direction. But if they blink, they may miss it judging from the speed established here by one of the bus drivers.
Fantastic stuff. We need to know how long people waited to stake out that strategy spot thinking the take-off turn might provide a slow ride. So long, suckers.
Respect to the person behind the wheel because while this may be a special day, it's just a Thursday to the people working for the weekend.
In more fun news, Giannis is showing off his great free-throw form by shooting into the crowd.
