Celtics Sign Jaylen Brown to Four-Year Contract Extension Worth $115 Million By Liam McKeone | Oct 21 2019 Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown will remain a Boston Celtic for the foreseeable future. Adrian Wojnarowski reports Brown and the organization have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $115 million.

This comes only a few days after reports emerged that the Celtics and Brown were rather far off in their starting prices for this deal. Given that news and the argument I laid out in this piece about how both sides have nothing to lose waiting until the summer to get the deal done, this is a bit of a surprise.

It sure does seem like an awful lot of money for Brown. He averaged only 13 points per game last year and his defensive effort came and went. But he did exhibit an improved shot from deep and remains one of the tougher players in the East to prevent from getting into the paint, even if he doesn't always finish the job once he's in there.

The Celtics are banking on Brown's upside. He's only 22, and has shown marketed improvement from the player he was coming into the league back in 2016. He's also a leader off the court and already a vice president of the NBA Player's Association. This isn't a contract that reflects the type of player Brown is now; it reflects what the Celtics apparently firmly believe, that he can be a regular All-Star and an elite secondary creator and defender. Now it's time he proved it.