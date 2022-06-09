Celtics Fans Chant 'F-You Draymond' During Game 3 of NBA Finals
Game 3 of the NBA Finals has been an intense affair, as things have gotten chippy between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Draymond Green has been at the center of it all, getting into it with Celtics forward Grant Williams and also yanking Jayson Tatum's injured shoulder. The home fans at the TD Garden were not pleased and let Green know it.
During the first half the crowd serenaded Green with "F*** you Draymond" chants.
That wasn't a one-time thing and has continued throughout the night.
Frankly, I think Green loves this kind of thing. The hatred is what gives him his power. It might actually make him better.